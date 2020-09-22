Fires at three houses under construction in Nolanville and Harker Heights were still being investigated Tuesday, officials said.
All three fires occurred in August, and officials have said if the cases are related.
On Aug. 17, at approximately 11:32 p.m., a fire involving a home under construction occurred in the 2100 block of Mercer St. in Nolanville. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Bell County Fire Marshall Chris Mahlstedt in a news release.
The Harker Heights Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail on Aug. 24, and the 1300 block of Torino Street on Aug. 31, for fires involving houses under construction. The cause of these fires are also currently under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.
All three investigative agencies have been in contact and have not established a definitive link between the three fires, according to Mahlstedt.
All three fires remain under investigation and have not been determined to have been intentionally set, he said.
