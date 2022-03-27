Dry conditions last week sparked numerous wildfires throughout the county, But, moisture from the Gulf Coast is expected to move in Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Increased moisture and strong south winds will help ease the ongoing fire weather threat.
“Killeen drought conditions are bad,” Meteorologist Ted Ryan with the National Weather Service said Sunday. “You are looking at about 50 to 70% rainfall totals, compared to normal conditions.”
On Sunday, area firefighters were still working to contain and put out multiple fires on Fort Hood that reportedly began Thursday. Official reports on Friday said there were three fires on Fort Hood. The South Range Road Fire burned around 900 acres. The Cold Springs fire burned about 100 acres, while another fire at the Leader Reaction Course has burned around 800 acres.
In an effort to achieve 100% containment of the Leader Reaction Course fire, Fort Hood conducted back burn operations Friday. A back burn involves setting fires to consume fuel in the path of a wildfire, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
Sunday afternoon, emergency response dispatchers with the Killeen Fire department were kept busy fielding calls from concerned citizens who were saw gigantic plumes of smoke that filled the air over Fort Hood. Emergency response teams were dispatched to numerous reports of fire on the range at Fort Hood.
Fort Hood officials could not be reached Sunday for an update on the status of the range fires.
Also on Sunday, a wildfire was reported in Coryell County, with first responders in the area asking for assistance from local fire departments. At 4 p.m. Sunday, an alert from Texas A&M Forest Service was posted on Twitter asking for assistance on The Crittenburg Fire which had already burned an estimated 10,000 acres in Coryell County and was reported to be 0% contained.
Monday afternoon will still feature an elevated fire weather threat west of I-35 as afternoon relative humidity falls between 20 to 30% with gusty south winds. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night and will bring widespread wetting rain to the region, anticipated to be One-tenth to one-quarter of an inch in our area. Unfortunately, the least amount of rain is expected where the drought is the worst over Western Central Texas. Dry and breezy conditions are expected Wednesday, which will bring a return to elevated fire weather conditions across Western Central Texas.
