Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Copperas Cove, according to a news release from the city.
The reminder comes from the city as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.
The ordinance will be enforced by the fire department, police department and code compliance for the safety of the residents, according to the release.
“We encourage residents outside of the City limits to contact their local County officials for information regarding fireworks and possible restrictions in their County,” the news release said.
The fine for violation of the ordinance will not exceed $200, according to the release.
Killeen, Harker Heights and other cities in Bell and Coryell County also do not allow fireworks in city limits.
