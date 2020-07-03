Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, and Friday, several area residents were stocking up on their favorite cylinders of fire.
Fort Hood resident Robert Thomas was at Mr. W Fireworks in north Killeen off of Farm-to-Market 439 with his friend Eric Newman.
Thomas and Newman were back after purchasing fireworks the day before.
Newman said the two had purchased around $1,000 worth of fireworks, good for about a 30- to 45-minute show.
“When we start, we don’t stop until it’s done,” Newman said.
Thomas said the day will begin at the grill before doing their own fireworks show.
“We’re going to have a couple people, family members, over, and we’re going to do a nice barbecue and shoot off some fireworks,” Thomas said.
Doing their own fireworks show is nothing new for Thomas.
“I’ve only watched the fireworks (at Fort Hood) once,” he said.
One person who will watch the fireworks, Charles Smith, said he plans to do so from the roof of a friend’s house off of Willow Springs Road in Killeen.
Smith said he was at Mr. W Fireworks looking for the loudest ones he could find.
“I’m trying to irritate all my neighbors,” he said. “I’m trying to make somebody mad tonight.”
Coronavirus doesn’t dampen the holiday plans for Smith, he said.
“I’m corona safe, but I ain’t stopping nothing,” he said.
Smith said his plans for the holiday are not much different than a normal day; barbecuing and watching a movie on the projector.
“Just same old, same old; ain’t nothing change,” he said.
Harker Heights resident Robert Carpenter said he and his friends plan to watch the Fort Hood fireworks from the side of the road.
“We’ll start it with a little bang,” he said. “Then, we’ll go watch those fireworks.”
After the fireworks, Carpenter said, he and his friends will hit the grill.
“Have a couple brews, some barbecue, relax,” he said.
Carpenter said the plans this year are similar to previous years.
The Fort Hood Independence Day fireworks will take place over Hood Stadium from 9:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Those planning to watch live can do so from their vehicles in designated on-post parking areas that will open at 7 p.m. and viewers can tune into 101.7 FM for patriotic music and programming during the show.
Those wishing to stay at home can instead watch a live television broadcast of the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on the KXXV 25 and KWTX 10 channels. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.