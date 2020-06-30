As the July 4 holiday approaches, local fireworks stands are open and selling fireworks.
Scott Wetzel is running the Mr. W Fireworks stand on Farm to Market Road 2484 just south of Killeen, He opened up the fireworks stand on Thursday.
“Sales have been fairly steady, it was a little slow at first but it’s slowly picking up,” Wetzel said.
He said that sales normally increase closer to July 4.
“Usually it’s pretty slow at first but within the last three days it really starts picking up. That’s when everybody starts to come out,” Wetzel said.
The stand will be open until midnight on July 4, according to Wetzel.
Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Killeen and other local cities. Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of Bell County.
There is not currently a burn ban in place for Bell County. The county’s fire marshal, Chris Mahlstedt, provided a list of firework rules and safety.
Follow the law. It is illegal to sell, possess, or discharge fireworks within city limits.
Always read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging
Never light multiple fireworks at one time
Do not shoot fireworks in or into areas of dry grass
Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks
Do not point fireworks at vehicles, homes, buildings, or people
Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks
Have a water source or fire extinguisher close by
Soak all unexploded “duds” in a bucket of water for 24 hours before discarding in the trash
Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind
Be considerate of pets, they become easily frightened by the explosions
