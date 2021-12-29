The Harker Heights Police Department will be stepping up actions this New Year’s Eve. There will be continuous observations for unsafe driving or intoxicated drivers, as well as any breach of the peace or threat to the safety and order of our community including illegal use of fireworks, police announced Wednesday. There will be additional officers present for enforcement of traffic violations and illegal use of fireworks.
Although fireworks have been identified as a traditional part of celebrating the new year, HHPD wants to remind citizens that the possession or discharge of fireworks within the city limits is illegal all cities in Bell County. If a person is found to possess and or discharge any fireworks within the city, a citation may be issued, and that person could be held responsible for any injury or damage caused by those fireworks. When fireworks are improperly handled, burns, injuries and fire could be a result. Loud and unexpected noises, such as fireworks may affect individuals with PTSD, as well as neighborhood pets.
Katherine Norris is a youth pastor at Bethel Church Assemblies of God in Temple, who volunteers with the youth group to run the Fireworks Warehouse in Nolanville.
Norris said they have gotten a lot of stock this year compared to recent years and more variety. There are also fireworks that are themed in gold, sparklers, candles, and so much more that people can use to celebrate this New Year’s.
“We try to remind people to use their common sense when using fireworks. Don’t hold them, don’t point them at people or objects, have an adult there, etc,” Norris said. “We recommend people contact their police departments to find out where they can go to shoot off fireworks safely.”
The Herald recommends that residents practice safety measures when celebrating the new year like social distancing and avoiding drinking and driving.
