What are some of the hot fireworks on sale now in the Killeen area?
A firework package called “The Good Stuff” is a two-minute show after just lighting one fuse. “The Good Stuff” — along with a set called the “Coyote” — will likely both be big sellers this year as area residents gear up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, said James Cabana, area manager for the Mr. W Fireworks stands in the Central Texas area.
While fireworks of any kind are illegal inside city limits of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and other local cities, fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas, and stands are open on the outskirts of area towns.
Local police departments are reminding residents that fireworks are illegal to use inside the city.
The Copperas Cove Police Department has expressed its concerns on its Facebook page.
“Each year, the Police Department receives an overwhelming number of complaints from residents due to the use of illegal fireworks near their homes and in their neighborhoods. Pets and veterans with sensitivities to noise, as well as the general public, have repeatedly had their holidays disrupted by individuals setting off illegal fireworks,” the Facebook post said.
There are currently no burn bans in Bell or Coryell counties.
Cabana said there are seven Mr. W stands for residents to visit and buy fireworks in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Belton through tonight.
“Sales have been slow and steady in the first couple days leading up to New Year’s, usually, the 30th and the 31st are our big days,” Cabana said, adding the starting selling fireworks on Dec. 20.
A couple of the fireworks stands around Killeen are off of State Highway 195 in south Killeen and another is on Farm to Market Road 2484 further south.
