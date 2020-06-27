The weekend of July 4 is around the corner and fireworks along with other activities will be active in the upcoming weekend.
Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Killeen and other local cities.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt has some firework safety tips:
Follow the law. It is illegal to sell, possess, or discharge fireworks within city limits. Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of Bell County.
Always read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging
Never light multiple fireworks at one time
Do not shoot fireworks in or into areas of dry grass
Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks
Do not point fireworks at vehicles, homes, buildings, or people
Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks
Have a water source or fire extinguisher close by
Soak all unexploded “duds” in a bucket of water for 24 hours before discarding in the trash
Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind
Be considerate of pets, they become easily frightened by the explosions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.