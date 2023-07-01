firework stands3.JPG

July 4th is coming up and firework shops/stands are opening up to allow customers in. American Fireworks was pretty packed.

On Saturday, a few days before Independence Day, many Killeen-area firework stands were busy helping residents in the area purchase fireworks, firecrackers, shells and more before the holiday begins.

“It’s really great this year; we had probably more customers by this time this year, then we did this time last year.” Daniel Frost, worker at Monster Fireworks in Nolanville, said Saturday morning.

