On Saturday, a few days before Independence Day, many Killeen-area firework stands were busy helping residents in the area purchase fireworks, firecrackers, shells and more before the holiday begins.
“It’s really great this year; we had probably more customers by this time this year, then we did this time last year.” Daniel Frost, worker at Monster Fireworks in Nolanville, said Saturday morning.
The trend of customers continued for shops open in Killeen to Nolanville.
During this time of year, by Texas law, retail firework permit holders may only sell fireworks beginning on June 24th to July 4th at midnight.
“There was a burn ban going up to the fourth of July, so the stands didn’t open until like the very end of June to beginning of July.” Keith Pascar, stand operator for American Fireworks, informed to the Herald regarding the ban.
This allows for limited time to get fireworks and things similar to the consumers who do celebrations throughout the year.
Many of the firework shops in the area have started selling kid safe things in their store to make sure everybody can enjoy the fun for the holidays.
For more information on Fireworks and safety tips for firework usage email Karen Stafford, Prevention Program Coordinator, at kstafford@tfs.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.