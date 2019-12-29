New Year’s Day is right around the corner on Wednesday, and that means people across the nation and around the world are preparing to light up the night sky with fireworks after midnight Tuesday. Fireworks stands across Central Texas have been open since Dec. 22 to help residents prepare for the festivities.

“We have had some customers already this year, but we probably do about 80% of our sales on the last two days before the holiday,” said Ryan Park, 17, who was manning his family’s fireworks stand Sunday afternoon. “So far, sales have been a lot like usual this year, and we are probably going to see most of our customers on Monday and Tuesday.”

