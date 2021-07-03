Fireworks, festivities and fun during the Fourth of July weekend include a fireworks display in Copperas Cove, concerts in Killeen and the return of a parade in Belton.
Copperas Cove event
Fireworks are planned to be set off Sunday in Copperas Cove, part of an inaugural Fourth of July celebration at the Copperas Cove City Park, hosted by a local church, Cove Life.
Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics of San Antonio will put on the 14- to 15-minute fireworks display, according to the Rev. Jocsan Tinoco, pastor of Cove Life.
Those who plan to attend the fireworks show can set up their lawn chairs or blankets on the softball and baseball fields in the park, 1206 W. Ave. B. in Copperas Cove.
The celebration, which is free to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and go to around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Community Coming Together
Bear Jones, a local event organizer, has organized an event, which is scheduled to begin at noon today at Farris Wheel Ranch, 13682 Maxdale Road, Killeen.
The event will not feature fireworks, however.
Instead, the event will feature food trucks, “family fun” vendors and live bands.
Live bands include Sandra Hawkins (formerly Black Diamond), Royce Montgomery, Michael Carubelli, Distinguished Soundz, and Lance Wade Thomas.
The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There is no projected end time.
Tickets — which can be purchased online or at the gate — for ages 14 and older are $15, tickets for ages 7 to 13 are $10, and children 6 and under get in free.
Ticket information may be found on Facebook at @ownthestage1.
On June 22, the Killeen City Council turned down Jones’ request to put on a fireworks show on July 3 in the city, citing security and timing issues.
Belton Events
Belton will also resume its week of activities for the holiday this year, including its annual Fourth of July Parade that attracts thousands to the city.
The Belton parade is set to be held at 10 a.m. today in the city’s downtown. The parade includes a one-mile route extending south down Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.
The parade is free and open to the public, with dozens of floats from businesses and organizations around the county taking part.
A week of events will lead up to the parade including various concerts, festivals and fireworks shows.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the parade, will also conduct its downtown street party with live music, food and various activities. Similar to the parade, the party will not charge admission.
Music at the kickoff party will start at 5 p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse square, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Music at the party will include performances by the Leon River Band, Grupo Pression and Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band. This will be in addition to activities like face painting, a photo booth, a motorcycle show and ax throwing.
Killeen VFW
VFW Post 9192 is having a brisket cookoff at the post on Sunday, 301 Wolf St. After the cookoff, the VFW will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and other side dishes.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 10 p.m.
Some drink prices will be reduced.
Donations are welcomed.
Cove VFW
VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove, is hosting its annual Fourth of July barbecue and open house, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The event is free and open to the public. It will begin with a bell ringing ceremony at 11 a.m.
The post will serve brisket, smoked sausage and grilled chicken along with sides and desserts.
Temple events
In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show that was first reworked, and later canceled, last year.
The festival will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in west Temple.
The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show that city officials said will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.
The Temple Historic District will also resume its annual activities with a community parade, now in its 32nd year, which is open to the public to watch or participate in.
Organizer Felicia Phipps said the parade will start at 9 a.m. today at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. The parade will go down Ninth Street until it meets the intersection with West Nugent Avenue.
Phipps said everyone is encouraged to join the parade, with people able to either participate in the parade itself or watch from the sidewalk. Those interested in joining the parade will not be able to use their cars, instead they are asked to walk, ride their bikes or use wagons.
Other Events
Other events include the 97th annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, on July 1-3. The Festival on Nolan Creek will be held at 11 a.m. on July 3 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
On Sunday, July 4, First Baptist Church in Belton, 506 N. Main St., will host its 50th annual God & Country Concert followed by the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s concert and fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at 702 E. Central Ave.
Closures
Killeen
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day July 4 and 5.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule July 5, but Solid Waste administrative offices will be closed. Killeen Recycling Center will be closed July 5, but recycling trailers will be available at 3201 S. WS Young Drive. Killeen Transfer Station will be open July 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center and Senior Center and the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center will be closed July 4 and 5.
Long Branch Pool will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed July 5. The Family Aquatics Center remains closed due to staffing shortages.
Killeen Animal Shelter will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed July 5.
All City offices will reopen Tuesday, July 6, for normal hours of operation.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Independence Day, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on July 5, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
July 5 — No trash or recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 6 — Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection, Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 7 — Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection, Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 8 — Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection, Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 9 — Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection, Area 8 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, except Monday.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
