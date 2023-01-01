At the beginning of each year, local hospitals document and celebrate the births of the first babies of the year. Meet the Killeen-Fort Hood area’s first newborns of 2023.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
At the beginning of each year, local hospitals document and celebrate the births of the first babies of the year. Meet the Killeen-Fort Hood area’s first newborns of 2023.
Baby Khloe arrived at 1:02 a.m. Sunday at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights weighing in at 7 lbs., 3.7 oz and is 19.49 cm long.
Proud parents James Williams and Courtney Schwandner checked into the hospital about 6:30 a.m. Saturday and waited patiently for their fifth child to make an appearance. The Belton couple has had four children together and mom was significantly surprised when her first ultra sound in July said this one was a girl.
“We have four boys,” Schwandner said proudly. “I was so excited to see her, but I was a bit skeptical after the ultra sound. So I had a blood test done.”
The couple’s boys range in age from Kaden, who’s 7; Karter, 6; James, 4; and Kendol who’s 3. Dad is a stay-at-home parent and enjoys time with his boys.
“This will be a little something new,” Schwandner said. “But, James is a great dad, so I don’t think there will be any hiccups.”
Schwandner works in health care. She is a Certified Medical Assistant and works at Creekside Terrace in Belton.
The couple met in high school in New York. Williams was the older brother of a classmate of Schwandner’s. They have been together for nine years and in 2016 moved to Belton to be close to his parents.
“The family is so happy to have a girl,” Schwandner said, although it may be a month or so before her family is able to come to Texas.
“They’re still digging out from under the snow.”
Schwandner praised her care at Seton Women’s Care Center and thanked Dr. Saldivar, OB-GYN and her nurses Christy Glover, RN and Hannah Troy, RN for their excellent bedside manner.
“I felt so completely taken care of,” Schwandner said.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
The next new arrival was Millie Ellen Austin who arrived at 4:07 a.m. at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood. She weighed 8 lbs. 10 oz and measured 19 inches long.
According to a statement released by the Fort Hood Press Center, parents Joshua and Sabrina Austin have two other children, Elia who is 3 and Everly who is 1. Austin is a Captain with the 1st Cavalry Division. Darnall is the second military hospital they’ve delivered in.
According to Joshua, both kids and his mother-in-law, Dorlena Erickson are waiting excitedly for Millie’s arrival back home.
“Our delivery team was probably the best we’ve ever had, from the midwives in labor and delivery to our nurse Courtney in the mother baby unit,” Sabrina Austin said.
The new parents are looking forward to spending time with the children at home before their expected permanent change of station in the summer, according to the Press Center release.
AdventHealth
The Herald reached out to AdventHealth of Central Texas for information about the hospital’s first baby born in 2023 and were told there wasn’t one —yet.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
(0) comments
