Small business owners and residents from the Central Texas area have the opportunity to meet and take part in the first mixer of 2021 on Friday evening in Harker Heights.
“This event is to bring the community together and come up with ideals on how to help our small businesses,” said Phyllis Jones, an organizer for the event.
The mixer will go from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Harker Heights.
“No one can help our small businesses but us,” Jones said via email.
The event is being hosted by Kiss Community Connections from KISS 103.1 FM.
