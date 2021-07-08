AUSTIN — The first day of the first special session for the 87th Legislature ended nearly as quickly as it began.
Both the House and the Senate adjourned and recessed, respectively, within an hour of convening.
After taking roll on the House side, Speaker of the House, Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, took parliamentary inquiries from two representatives before a member of the staff read the bills to be filed during this session.
After the bills were listed, Phelan adjourned the House until 10 a.m. today.
So far, 181 bills and resolutions have already been filed in the House.
House Bills 1, 2 and 3 are the ones that Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said may be the most important throughout the session.
“As you can imagine, the governor made it necessary for us to also address House Bill 1, which is Article 10 funding for the Legislature, because by line-item vetoing the Article 10,” Shine said from his office prior to the beginning of the session.
He said that if legislators cannot reconcile Article 10 of funding for the Legislature, around 2,000 employees — including Capitol staff — will not get paid after Sept. 1.
House Bills 2 and 3 deal with bail reform and election integrity, respectively.
“Again, bail reform and election integrity are two bills that were killed toward the end there because of the lack of quorum,” Shine said. “And those were very important bills — they were the emergency items by the governor, and we didn’t get to address them.”
The House of Representatives lost quorum when Democrats walked out and took their voting keys with them on May 30 before voting on the conference committee report for Senate Bill 7, a bill that addressed election integrity.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said he was not surprised when he saw the governor’s agenda of items.
“Everything I expected to be on there was on it,” Buckley said outside the House chamber after the first day had been adjourned. “We knew that we were going to deal with bail reform and election integrity and going to deal with tech censorship and those things.”
Of the topics not on the agenda that Shine said he was a bit surprised about was more reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT.
ERCOT made headlines most notably during Winter Storm Uri when the grid it manages had trouble keeping up with electrical demand during a record-breaking cold snap in February, forcing it to authorize electric providers to shed load and initiate blackouts.
Several people died statewide during the blackouts.
“I had some expectations that we might see something, but regardless, I have already been doing an investigation,” Shine said. “Our office and our staff spent a good portion of a day with Panda Power (of Temple) officials on the ERCOT issues. I’m going to host those individuals here during the special session with some of my colleagues, because there are a lot of loose ends that still need to be addressed as a result of our investigation.”
Buckley did not seem surprised that more ERCOT reform was not on the agenda. He said that some of the bills that passed during the regular session that addressed ERCOT already put Texas in a better position than where it was before.
“I think when you go back and you look at the breadth of the legislation we passed, and really dig into what areas that legislation deals with, that we’ve created a much better framework for reliable energy in Texas, and now it’s about implementing it,” Buckley said. “... But if there were things left undone and that needs to be added to the agenda, then the governor can add it to the agenda.”
Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, who represents Texas House District 59, which includes Coryell County, was not immediately available for comment.
Hilary Shine, spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, said two topics on the agenda were of particular interest to the city: Elections and property tax relief.
“One of our priorities was to support legislation that would give Council the option to move elections to November. There could be potential for this under the elections topic," ” she said in an email Thursday. "Property tax relief is of interest as property taxes are our primary source of revenue to provide city services. We will be watching this closely for positive or negative revenue impacts.”
Property Tax Reform
On Abbott’s agenda, property tax reform falls under the item for appropriations.
Buckley said it may give him a way in to reintroduce his proposed legislation to expand the state’s reimbursement for municipalities that are disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veteran tax exemption.
He said, however, he will take a wait-and-see approach.
“It depends sort of on how strictly the agenda is interpreted,” Buckley said. “Whatever we file has to be germane to that agenda. That’s what we’ll have to get an interpretation on.”
Buckley had multiple unsuccessful attempts during the regular session to pass the legislation that would have expanded state reimbursement to Harker Heights and Nolanville.
Senate
On the Senate side, the outcome was much the same Thursday morning.
After convening into the session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also entertained parliamentary inquiries from a few senators. After that, the secretary of the Senate listed the Senate resolutions and Senate bills that have already been filed.
So far, there have been 38 Senate bills and resolutions filed.
After listing the bills, Patrick took a motion for the Senate to go into recess until 9:30 today, which was met with no objection.
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, the elected official for Senate District 24, which includes Killeen, was not immediately available for comment.
This first special session can last up to 30 days. If Abbott is not satisfied with what is accomplished, he can call as many as he feels is necessary.
It is the first special session since the 85th Legislature in 2017 that had 21 items. That session lasted 29 days.
At least one other special session looms on the horizon to address redistricting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.