After almost nine months on pause, a remote hearing was held Monday in a Killeen capital murder case from 2014. The last hearing on the Marvin Louis Guy case was on Jan. 14.
Guy, 55, is accused of shooting and killing Killeen Police Department SWAT officer and Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock raid at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie, 47, died in a hospital two days later.
At the remote hearing on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, a few updates were provided but no new trial date was set because of COVID-19 uncertainties.
Judge John Gauntt said he did not foresee juries back in Belton’s courtrooms before next year.
“Then, we’re way back-logged,” he said. “The trials will proceed based on importance and length of time. This case will be one of the first to go (to trial) when we get back on track, but I don’t know when that will be.”
Guy was booked into jail on May 10, 2014, almost 6½ years ago. His bonds total $4 million on five felony charges: capital murder of a peace officer, capital murder by terror or threat, and three charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense during the 5 a.m. no-knock raid at his home.
Other SWAT officers were wounded during the raid.
Case updates
On July 8, one of Guy’s two defense attorneys filed a two-page motion to withdraw as attorney of record. Anthony Smith has been hired as an assistant district attorney with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.
Judge John Gauntt granted the defense team’s motion the next day.
At the remote hearing on Monday, defense attorney Jon Evans appeared with lead defense attorney Carlos Garcia.
“Jon just got discovery, so it’s going to take us some time to get there,” Garcia said.
District Attorney Henry Garza, who is the lead prosecutor on the case, asked Garcia for an update on Guy’s medical condition.
At the last hearing on the case, on Jan. 14, Garcia said that his client would be having surgery after Baylor Scott & White neurologists diagnosed a degenerative spinal condition.
“COVID-19 put a stop to everything,” Garcia said. He told the court that Guy had a pre-surgery study conducted in June, but “there’s been no surgery.”
He said that he is waiting to hear back from the jail’s new clinic administrator for an update on when Guy’s spinal surgery can be conducted at the hospital.
“As soon as they let me know the status, I can let the court know,” Garcia said.
Three trial dates have been set and nixed in the case so far, most recently for March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.