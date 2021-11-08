After months of effort, the new First National Bank corporate headquarters, located at 901 East Central Texas Expressway, is open for business.
Beginning at a crisp 9 a.m. in a “soft opening,” the bank received customers that scurried silently across the bank’s tiled surface. Included at the new location is a wood replica cutout of the bank’s first location, as well as a similar cutout of the bank’s downtown location, located at 507 N. Gray Street.
A gleaming monolith that stands starkly against the minimalist 80’s architectural design that makes up much of Killeen’s skyline, the new location takes up five stories and 47,653 square feet.
While the first floor is dedicated to full banking services, the additional four floors will be reserved for executive office space.
In total, the project has taken $15 million in investments, including furnishing and installation of a generator, bank officials said.
The project experienced COVID-19 related delays in material sourcing, with development of the site being pushed back several months.
A grand opening will be held in February, bank officials said, but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.
Additionally, officials did not respond to comment regarding a timetable for demolishing the old bank, also located at 901 East Central Texas Expressway.
Officials have also not yet finalized plans for the downtown location, though Killeen city officials reported in early August that it was in talks with Bell County to relocate the County Annex to the downtown bank location.
The bank will remain open during regularly scheduled business hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
