The woman who police said robbed the the First National Bank in Killeen has been arrested and identified.
Killeen police released a statement identifying the robber as 23-year-old Killeen resident Eboni Siamone McMurray.
"In a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Killeen Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident late yesterday evening," the statement said.
According to police reports, McMurray entered the bank on Wednesday afternoon and walked up to the teller, displayed a weapon, demanded money and fled the area southbound with an undisclosed amount of money.
She remains in custody of the United States Marshals Service.
