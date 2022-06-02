With a promise to continue serving the Killeen community for another 120 years, the First National Bank Texas on Thursday cut the ribbon on its 47,653-square-foot administrative headquarters and bank branch at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway, seven months after it held a “soft opening” in November.
The grand opening ceremony, though delayed slightly due to inclement weather, was attended by nearly 100 members of the Killeen and Central Texas business community, as well as community leaders such as District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley and District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine, both of whom spoke at the event.
The ceremony was led by Ke’Sha Lopez, news anchor for KWTX while Rose Short, a season 17 finalist for The Voice, sang the national anthem.
First National Bank Texas CEO Bobby Hoxworth, speaking to the rapid expansion of the bank since it was purchased by the Katz family in 1976, said that the facility is now an “impressive reality.”
The bank was originally built in 1901, just eight years after the city of Killeen was officially incorporated.
At the time, Killeen has just shy of 800 residents. Now, about 120 years later, Killeen has expanded to around 153,000 residents while the single-branch bank has expanded across Texas and to other states, employing over 3,100 men and women.
Community impact
Hoxworth took the opportunity to announce a $200,000 investment in the Homeless to Housed Program, which is backed by the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and the city of Killeen. According to Hoxworth, the $200,000 investment will help to establish 37 “transitional houses” for low-income residents. As of Thursday, the Homeless to Housed program was just $20,000 shy of its total funding goal.
Killeen City Councilman Jose Segarra also spoke at the event, thanking the First National Bank Texas for service to the community.
“This is not just another business,” he said.
The council member joked that he was “a little upset” when he first heard that the bank was moving out of the downtown area, but added that he came around to support the bank’s vision of a new, large-scale facility.
In addition to the support of community leaders, two proclamations were presented Thursday.
Buckley presented a resolution from the Texas House of Representatives acknowledging the grand opening ceremony, as well as the far-reaching impact of First National Bank Texas.
“They had a choice,” Buckley said of First National Bank’s decision to move its headquarters. “I am so proud that they decided to keep their headquarters in Killeen.”
The second proclamation came from the Bell County Commissioner’s Court and declared June 2 as First National Bank Texas Grand Opening Day.
