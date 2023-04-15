First National Bank Texas was recognized as the Community Area Revitalization Efforts (CARE) Award winner by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
In 2022, First National Bank Texas assisted six veteran families for a total of $56,609 in home modifications who became disabled following their military service prior to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
First National Bank Texas received the award for its participation in the community programs the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas offers.
One of those programs was how First National Bank Texas utilized the Housing Assistance for Veterans grant program, as well as the Small Business Boost program.
The Small Business Boost program is an economic development program intended to help provide financing for qualified small businesses by filling the gap between what the bank can finance, and the loan request made by the eligible small business.
On Tuesday, First National Bank Texas received a check presentation that took place at First Heroes National Bank, a division of First National, at TJ Mills Banking Center in Fort Hood. As part of winning this award, First National Bank Texas has selected United Way of Central Texas to be the recipient of a $7,500 grant.
First National Bank Texas will be announced as the winner of the award during the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Annual Membership Conference on April 13-14 at the Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas.
