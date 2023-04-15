FHNB

Todd Fox, First Heroes National Bank president stands with Veshell Greene, Vice President of Resource Development, United Way of Central Texas.

 COURTESY

First National Bank Texas was recognized as the Community Area Revitalization Efforts (CARE) Award winner by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

In 2022, First National Bank Texas assisted six veteran families for a total of $56,609 in home modifications who became disabled following their military service prior to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

