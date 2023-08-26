On Saturday the Killeen Creators group held their Mural Paint Day event for all to join and help create the first of many mural projects in the area.

Work on the mural began at 8 a.m. with dozens of community residents and other community groups helping to start the painting on East Avenue C.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

In some locales, what these folks are being encouraged and allowed to do would be called TAGGING or GRAFFITI.

