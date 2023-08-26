On Saturday the Killeen Creators group held their Mural Paint Day event for all to join and help create the first of many mural projects in the area.
Work on the mural began at 8 a.m. with dozens of community residents and other community groups helping to start the painting on East Avenue C.
“We support local business, so we get all of our supplies from them instead of Amazon or any place like that.” said founder of Killeen Creators, Kristin Wright, to the Herald.
The group received all the paint, brushes and other major supplies for the project from a local veteran-owned business, Art & More Store, located at 614 North 10th St.
The store has been around for about five years and this is the store’s first time collaborating with the community on a big scale like this, according to the owner of the store and local artist, Perry Draper.
Draper came up with the design for the mural and wanted it to be on theme with downtown Killeen and the many beautiful hidden aspects of the community.
“A lot of people overlook the level of artistry we have in Killeen.” Wright said. “We don’t have to import people from LA or Dallas or Houston; we’ve got artists here in Killeen who need our support and want to support our city.”
Killeen Creators also had the opportunity to team up with Director of Downtown Revitalization Kate Kizito.
“It helps tell our story of downtown so every person that comes out to take a selfie with the mural, shares it on social media, helps project the story that downtown is here, downtown in alive.” Kizito said during the event on Saturday.
The group informed the Herald that they plan on doing community events similar to this all year long.
This is the first of many murals to come to the downtown area, and the group is hoping to create two new crosswalks, more murals and even throw a community party to celebrate the new improvements on Sept. 9.
For more updates on future community events or to join Killeen Creators, go to killeencreators.org.
In some locales, what these folks are being encouraged and allowed to do would be called TAGGING or GRAFFITI.
