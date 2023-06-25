Local bar and eatery Tilted Kilt played host to dozens of patrons Sunday during their first of summer Hawaiian Bash, complete with free car washes by employees in island attire.
The six hour event had many fun games and a variety of interactive activities to beat the heat.
Marketing Manager Dominique Fix suggested the event and helped prepare the restaurant for an afternoon of fun in the sun.
Service Manager Jenni Ayscue and bar manager Jeff Tayco joined in the merriment with water balloons, a dunk tank and water pistols as families came out to beat the heat.
The popular eatery offered reduced price drink and food specials as well as basket raffles and free Hawaiian give-aways.
“We just thought it would be a good way to start off the summer in Killeen,” Fix said.
“Who doesn’t want to be in the islands,” Tayco said. “Everyone is welcome to take a minute for some fun in the sun.
