The Killeen City Council may make a decision on impact fees on April 13. The first of two public hearings about the issue, which has been nixed by the council in years past, is scheduled for Tuesday.
Charged to developers and builders, water and wastewater impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
During a workshop last Tuesday, Killeen Public Works Director Danielle Singh presented a formula by which such fees are calculated, whereby overall recoverable Capital Improvement Costs are divided by the number of new service units.
From this equation, the maximum impact fee per service unit is determined. The council has the option to accept either this rate or a reduced one.
The city is set to present the council with 13 water capital improvement projects and 12 wastewater capital improvement projects.
The 13 water projects are expected to cost a total of $33.8 million, with $19.5 million being eligible for impact fees.
The 12 wastewater projects are expected to cost a total of $16.3 million, with $7 million being eligible for impact fees.
In the most recent action on the matter, Dec. 17, 2019, the council voted 4-3 against implementing impact fees.
After a failed attempt by Councilman Steve Harris to bring the issue back to the table in October 2020, the council, with three newly elected members, voted Dec. 8, 2020, to bring impact fees back for consideration.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
