KEMPNER — Water balloons were flying Saturday as members of the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Kempner Police Department, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department and the Acadian EMS service competed in a “Battle of the Badges” for gift cards and bragging rights during Kempner’s third annual KempnerFest celebration. Carlson Law Firm of Killeen provided $500 worth of gift cards to be given to the winning team (a $100 gift card per competing member).
Those watching the competition — which included an inflatable obstacle course, an ax-throwing competition and a tug-of-war — were Copperas Cove resident Candice Tanner and her 10-year-old twin son and daughter.
“We actually love the small-town stuff,” Tanner said. “We try to stay out of the big cities as much as possible and support the smaller town things, so we love it.”
During the next round of competition on the obstacle course, the Tanner twins were hucking water balloons at the EMS personnel as they attempted to carry eggs on spoons to the beginning of the course.
Aside from the inaugural Battle of the Badges, a total of 27 food and market vendors set up shop, according to Kempner City Manager David Williams II.
Kempner resident Barbara Henson purchased lemonade for her and her children from one of the vendors at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park — where the festival took place.
“We came last year and it was a great time, so we came back again this year,” Henson said. “We just got here so we’re excited for the bouncy houses, and the kids remember the bouncy house from last year, so they made sure we came this year.”
About 100 people were at the event around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It ends at 3:30 p.m.
Williams said all activities, including the bouncy houses and ax-throwing, were free to the public since they had been provided by different local businesses or organizations.
“It’s just about bringing the community together,” Williams said. “One of our big goals is to make sure you can bring your kids and have fun and not cost money.”
Williams said the donations from the organizations mean that the festival was not funded with taxpayer money and did not cost the city any money, something important considering its annual operating budget of under $500,000.
In pamphlets being given out at the entrance to the park, the city of Kempner also announced its school supply drive, which will take place on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kempner City Hall, 12288 U.S. Highway 190. Those interested in donating school supplies should contact the Kempner City Hall at 512-932-2180 or email the city secretary at citysecretary@kempnertx.gov.
So far, the city has received a $750 donation from both the Carlson Law Firm and Altitude Internet Service Provider as well as a $250 donation from Trash Panda.
