When the clouds parted after a Saturday morning of being socked in with rain, some dogs and their people were ready to get out and feel some Christmas spirit during the inaugural Santa Paws Drive-Thru Parade at SignatureCare Emergency Room in Killeen.
“Seeing the rain, I was a little nervous when I was getting set up,” said Jasmine Suino, event organizer and marketing assistant for SignatureCare ER.
But as noontime grew closer, the sun made its appearance, along with around 20 participants over the course of the next few hours.
Suino said she expects the parade to become an annual event.
“Puppies like Christmas, too,” Suino said. “With all the craziness these days, it’s a nice way for us to interact with our community. It’s important to give people a smile.”
The dogs who were lucky enough to attend the event enjoyed “puppachinos” (who knew that dogs like whipped cream so much?) while their people friends were happy with some coffee or hot cocoa and a gift bag.
The idea for the Santa Paws parade came from other SignatureCare marketers, who held similar events in Austin and Pflugerville.
“We decided to make it a series of Santa Paw events,” Suino said.
One Harker Heights woman had her dog and cat dressed in Christmas get-ups.
“Honestly, with the COVID-19 going on it’s harder to get out, and it’s too wet today for nature walks,” said Leena Stokes.
Another woman and her daughter drove up to SignatureCare with two dogs, their tails wagging so hard it almost shook their car.
“I knew this would be fun, for us and them,” said Roni Nail.
SignatureCare ER in Killeen is located at 800 W. Central Texas Expressway.
