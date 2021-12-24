First United Methodist Church in Killeen put on a light show, called Jingle Jam, to ring in Christmas Eve on Friday afternoon.
The church described the event as a family-oriented Christmas Eve service with kids singing songs, glowsticks for candlelighting, cookies, lemonade, and an ornament for each family to take home.
“We always try to have a very kid friendly way to celebrate Christmas Eve!” First United Methodist said in a message sent to the Herald.
Praise Team Leader Molly Simpson opened up the Christmas Eve service by greeting the congregation with a warm smile and letting them know the plan for the night’s service.
“We’re a church that likes kids, so things are going to get a little nosy,” Simpson said.
After Simpson left the stage, Director of Children’s Ministry Brandy Boudreaux and Music Leader Amy Triggs took over the stage with a humorous and passionate sermon to open up Jingle Jam.
Triggs took a bit of “tofurky,” which she tried to say tasted good with a grimace,
“Oh no, it’s not a good ‘mmm’, it’s more like a ‘ermmm’” Triggs said.
After joking around and talking about Christmas Eve, the children of the church gathered at the front stage, along with a young guitar player named Daniel Sonier, to sing “Little Drummer Boy” to the congregration as they smiled in response.
The Jingle Jam was followed by a traditional candlelight Christmas service at 6 p.m.
