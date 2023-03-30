There are a lot of events planned to usher in the first weekend of April, but some highlights include the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail, Belton’s Business Bash Downtown Street Party, Robinson Family Farm’s Easter Fest, and the Temple Breakfast Lions Club Music Festival. With all of these options and more, everyone is sure to find something fun to do this weekend.
March 31
The 2023 Spirit of Santa Fe Trail will be from March 31 to April 9 at various Central Texas wineries, breweries, and distilleries. This self-guided tour will allow participants to redeem a special offer at each participating location with a $25 trail card. Go to https://www.templechamber.com/spiritofsantafe.html for a full list of locations and to purchase tickets.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host Easter Egg Hunts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. The Single Soldier Adult Easter Egg Hunt will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Single Parent Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will be from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be door prizes, music, snacks, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny during this free event.
Belton’s Business Bash Downtown Street Party will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. around the downtown courthouse square. There will be live music by a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band from 7 to 10 p.m., breweries, wineries, food trucks, and more at this free event.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Tumbleweed Hill from 8 p.m. to midnight March 31. Cover is $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 1. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31,Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1, and Garret Askins at noon April 2.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by The KCD Band at 7 p.m. March 31; Wayworn Traveler at 11 a.m., West 22nd Band at 1:30 p.m., The Numbers at 4 p.m., and Wes Perryman Music at 7 p.m. April 1;and Welsh Avenue at 4 p.m. April 2.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host Laser Friday with “Laser Mania” at 7 p.m., “Laser Genesis” at 8 p.m., and “Laser Hip-Hop” at 9 p.m. The planetarium also hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
April 1
The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will host its Easter Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1- 2 and 7- 8. There will be Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities, farm animals, pig races, axe throwing, and more. General admission is $15.95 per person. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/easter for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Golf Youth Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. This free event is open to all children ages 6 to 17 years old with a DoD ID card and will include lunch, t-shirts, and a tee package. Call 254-288-3770 to register with Child Youth Services.
The Clear Creek Main Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road on Fort Hood, will host its Outdoor Living Grand Opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts, demonstrations, giveaways, activities, and more at this free event. The Exchange will also host a Spring Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an Easter egg hunt at noon.
The Circus Wonderland will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m., 4;30 to 6 p.m., and 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets range from $5 to $15. Go to https://bit.ly/40KOnQn to purchase.
The Duke Realty Easter Egg Hunt will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton. There will be vendors, food, and an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church Trimmier, 6406 Chaparral Road in Killeen, will host the Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free food, games, and activities for kids in sixth grade and below.
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club Music Festival will be from 2:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St., Temple. There will be live music by six musical acts, including Holly Tucker and Eric Paslay. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3zhyQLY for a full lineup and to purchase tickets.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Camp Out will be April 1-2 at Dana Peak Park. There will be a variety of staff-provided activities, and a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs. Participants must bring their own tent and camping supplies. Cost is $15 per person and is free for those 5 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3Zvrhwo to register.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston at 3 p.m.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439 in Nolanville, will host its third annual All Makes and Models Car and Bike Show and Beard and Stache Competition from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, raffles, door prizes, games, and more. Proceeds will go to two non-organizations: Project Healing Heroes and We Are Not Broken.
The CTX Community Wide Bazaar and Garage Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 and 2 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be over 400 indoor/outdoor vendor tables, food trucks, a DJ, bounce houses, and more at this free event.
Salado Creek Saloon, 974 Patterson Ave. in Florence, will host live music by Greg Showman and The Back Creek Band at 9 p.m. No cover.
April 3
The Do Your Part Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 and 4 at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s atrium, 36065 Santa Fe Ave., Fort Hood. All blood types are needed. Donors will receive a shirt, cookies, a blanket or tumbler, and other freebies.
Recurring Events
The Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization is now offering free afternoon fishing trips for kids 9 to 17 years of age now through mid-May. The program is open to families whose children are separated from a parent due to their military duty, and to Gold Star families. Trips are organized and conducted by local professional fishing guide, retired pastor, and former U.S. Army officer Bob Maindelle and take place by boat on Lake Belton. All equipment and safety gear are provided. Trips occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call or text Maindelle at 254-368-7411 for questions and to reserve a spot.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the Lampasas Downtown Square.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Museums and Exhibit
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” is on display now through April 15. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Sensory Friendly Morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. April 1. This free event is for kids of all ages on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by going to https://bit.ly/3G7VGcT. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
