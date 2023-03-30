science theater

The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host Laser Friday with “Laser Mania” at 7 p.m., “Laser Genesis” at 8 p.m., and “Laser Hip-Hop” at 9 p.m. 

 Herald | File

There are a lot of events planned to usher in the first weekend of April, but some highlights include the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail, Belton’s Business Bash Downtown Street Party, Robinson Family Farm’s Easter Fest, and the Temple Breakfast Lions Club Music Festival. With all of these options and more, everyone is sure to find something fun to do this weekend.

March 31

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.