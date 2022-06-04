HARKER HEIGHTS — The fish were biting Saturday at Carl Levin Park pond in Harker Heights as dozens of children tried their luck at catching the sometimes elusive aquatic animals.
Some were successful, such as the McGee family, who as of around 10:30 a.m. had caught two crappies.
Kevin McGee, the father of the family, is an avid fisherman who enjoys how peaceful and relaxing it is. Living close by, McGee and his wife brought their two sons and daughter out to the pond.
McGee said his children enjoyed it, though their enjoyment was somewhat conditional.
“When they catch stuff they do, but the initial coming out here, no,” McGee said. “Right now, they’d rather be playing video games but when they catch something, then it’s fun.”
One of McGee’s sons, Kingston, flinched when he saw the two crappies he and his sister caught flopping around in the bucket. The fish were too small to keep and would eventually be thrown back into the pond.
Joining the McGees were Okang Albright and his three sons and daughter.
Albright used to fish when he was around 11 years old but thinks he may get back into it.
“I just spoke with my dad a couple of weeks ago. He asked me to come and go to a fishing tournament with him in November,” Albright said. “I told him, ‘Yes.’ I will be a little rusty, but he’ll put me up to speed.”
For the Albright children, Saturday was their first time fishing. He was confident that at least one of them would be interested in taking up fishing as a hobby.
“I know my second oldest (Dylan), he will,” he said.
Not having as much luck as the McGees, 10-year-old Nikolai Facey had some bites but no takers.
His father, Ed Hernandez, who used to fish frequently, was giving him pointers as he was fishing.
“Well, first of all, is how to bait, which I’m doing,” Hernandez said. “Second is how to cast it, that type of reel. We have a spinning reel at the house, but that’s a little more complicated.”
When asked if he was enjoying his first fishing experience, Facey affirmed with a simple thumbs-up gesture.
“Right now, he’s doing good. I mean, he’s casting very well. He knows when to push the button, he knows when to pull and hook the fish and all of that,” Hernandez said.
Saturday’s event was put on by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the state’s Free Fishing Day, where all residents can fish in any public waterway without a fishing license.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the first Saturday in June is Free Fishing Day annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.