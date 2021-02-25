Many local events were canceled within the past few weeks because of the bad weather, but luckily a few have been rescheduled and are upcoming. So, check the listing below to see if one of the things that you were looking forward to has a new date that you can attend instead.
Local Events
The Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble will begin at noon Feb. 26 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. On-site registration is from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $40 per person, lunch is included, and there is a $5 optional mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Chocolate Fantasia and Art-ism Gallery Stroll was rescheduled and will now be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Visitors can view artwork made by Copperas Cove ISD’s special-education students while enjoying chocolate treats and beverages. Admission is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased by going to www.chocolatefantasia2021.eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event will go toward obtaining sensory classroom equipment.
Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is hosting its Free Healthy and Nutritional Food Distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Fishing in the Park event from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the City Park Duck Pond, 1206 W. Avenue B. Those 18 and older are required to have a fishing license. Catch limit is five fish per person. Call 254-542-2719 or email awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting its rescheduled Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27. Tickets are $10.99 per 1-pound plate and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ukqkrV. There will also be Piano Bar Music Bingo at 7 p.m. Cost to play is $2 per card.
The Black Girl Magic: A Seat at the Table event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Attendees will choose to sit at the same table and have lunch with one of 14 professional, local women. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased on the event’s page at www.eventbrite.com.
The USO is hosting its sixth annual InDependent Wellness Summit: Be Well from March 1- 6. This free, virtual, six-day event is exclusively for military and first-responder spouses and will feature a variety of speakers and sessions with topics related to wellness. Go to www.in-dependent.org to register.
The Killeen “Spring Forward” Virtual Veterans Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3. There will be multiple employers looking to hire during this event, and attendance is free for job seekers. Go to https://bit.ly/3aQIARZ to register.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The theater will be closed until March 3 for repairs. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting performances of its production, “Moana Jr.” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 4- 6 and again March 11- 13; and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 7, 13, and 14. Tickets range from $10 to $14 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.showpass.com/moana-jr.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 28. Admission is $12.99 per person. Go to www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and events.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Feb. 26 to March 4 will be “Tom & Jerry” at 7 p.m. and “Wonder Woman 1984” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During A Pandemic event is from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday. This free, recurring event is hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen. Parents will be able to connect with one another, learn about online learning platforms, and get tips on how to reduce stress at home. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is collecting non-perishable food items as well as new coats, socks, and underwear until March 1 to benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness Response Program. The library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Bone from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 26. Seats are limited and masks are required unless seated.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Soul Wagon from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26, Jennifer Pisarick from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27, an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 28. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting live music by Devan Jones at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, Wes Perryman at 6 p.m. Feb. 27, and Wayworn Traveler at 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Barrow also hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music by Treble Soul from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is hosting a special exhibit, “521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” now through March 27. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.