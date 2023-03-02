The first weekend of March is bringing with it a number of family-friendly events. Take the family fishing, volunteer time to clean up a waterway, visit the circus in town, or register the kids for some upcoming spring break events. Live music, museum fun, golfing, fundraisers, workshops, and more are also on the schedule.
March 3
Registration for the Ben Hogan Three-Person Classic will begin at 11 a.m. March 3. This free event is open to all active-duty service members and is first come, first serve. It will be held March 31 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. Registration must be completed in person at the golf course. It will include a day of golf, two meals, tee packets, and prizes.
The Courses of Clear Creek will host its Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble at noon. On-site registration is from 11 to 11:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $45 per person with $5 optional mulligans. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Carden Circus will be from March 3- 5 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets are $9.99 and can be purchased by going to www.spectacularcircus.com.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its Murder Mystery Dinner Play at 7 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood. The event is open to all and dinner will be included. Cost is $25 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Call 254-287-6116 for questions.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight March 3. Cover is $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. March 3, Automatic Weekend at 1 p.m. and Madstone at 7 p.m. March 4, and Back of the Line Band at 4 p.m. March 5.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Trevor Helt and Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. March 3 and Martian Folk at noon March 5.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco, will host live music by Mike Hamilton at 7 p.m. Admission is free and can be reserved in advance by going to https://bit.ly/41Bs9BA.
March 4
The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation Department will host its Fishing in the Park event from 10 a.m. to noon at the City Park Pond, 1206 W. Avenue B. This free community event is open to all ages. Participants should bring their own fishing gear, but bait will be provided if needed. All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply during this event, to include the requirement of a fishing license for participants 18 and up and a five trout limit per person. Call 254-542-2719 for more information.
The seventh annual Spring Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. The event will provide those experiencing homelessness with a haircut, meal, medical screenings, new clothes, and other resources. Transportation will be provided to and from the Harker Heights Post Office, Killeen Community Center, and the former H-E-B parking lot at 809 N. Gray St. All are welcome to attend.
Try outs for the inaugural Central Texas Teen Idol competition, presented by Media 2 Social, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Theater, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. This free competition is for teens ages 13 to 19. Tryouts are first come, first serve. Go to www.centraltexasteenidol.com to sign up. Winners will be announced the next day on the Central Texas Teen Idol Facebook page, and the finalists will move on to the final show April 14 at Chaparral High School. The final winner will receive a full production music video, recording studio time, and cash prizes. All proceeds for the events will benefit Are Central Texas.
Central Texas College Net Impact will hold a Lemonade Day Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mayborn Science Theater, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. The workshop is designed to help area youth prepare for the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day, held the first weekend in May. Participants will learn entrepreneurial skills in a classroom environment as well as participate fun activities while earning their “Lemon U” diplomas.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host its Waterway Clean Up from 8 to 10 a.m. and will meet in the parking lot of Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 115 W. Business Highway 190. Necessary supplies and area assignments will be provided to all participants. Contact Roxanne Flores at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 x6704 for questions.
The Mu Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is hosting its annual Youth Symposium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lion’s Club Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This event is free and geared toward middle and high schoolers. It will serve as a platform to discuss and provide information on topics like financial literacy, mental health, trafficking awareness, and more. Go to https://bit.ly/41F4mAD to register.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host a “Bee Box Workshop” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. The workshop will be conducted by Erik and Cheryl Robertson, owners of Raw-Bee’s, LLC in Lorena. They will teach participants how to construct a honeybee deep/brood box and what additional items are needed to set up in an apiary. Class is limited to ten people and thefee is $30 per person. Register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly improved Conder Skate Park will be at noon at 810 Conder St., Killeen. For more information, go to www.killeentexas.gov/rec.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Wild West Night: Boots and Bling will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at Courtyard Marriott, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. There will be casino games, dinner, dancing, a live auction, and more available. Cost is $45 per person and $270 for group tickets. Go to www.fbsc.wildapricot.org for more information.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $10 per person and kids under 12 are free.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 2 to 5 p.m. March 4 and Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. March 5.
March 6
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Friends of the Library monthly meeting at 6 p.m. to plan the Spring Book Sale. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
March 7
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Square Foot Gardening class with Janet Crozier of the Lampasas Community Garden at 5 p.m. Call 512-556-3251 for more information.
March 9
The Free Car Seat Inspection event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Temple Fire Department, 210 N. Third St. Participants are encouraged to bring their child with them and know their height and weight to ensure proper fit. Call 254-226-4727 for more information.
Upcoming Events
The ASYMCA Killeen Spring Break Camp will be March 13- 17 and registration is open now. Cost is $100 for members and $125 for non-members with a $25 registration fee for kids not currently enrolled in before and after school care. Sign up at the Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Temple Parks and Recreation’s Spring Break Film Camp will be March 13- 17 for kids ages 14 to 17 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, Temple. Participants will learn about film composition, screenwriting, acting, directing, and more. Cost is $25 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/41EtFmn for details and registration.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Camp Out will be April 1- 2 at Dana Peak Park. There will be a variety of staff-provided activities, and a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs. Participants must bring their own tent and camping supplies. Cost is $15 per person and is free for those 5 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3Zvrhwo to register.
Recurring Events
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Quanah Parker Family Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. The “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” is also on display now through April 15. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
