Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Monday in the 900 block of Harbour Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at midnight Monday in the area of East Dunn Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 4;10 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bluejay Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at noon Monday in the 200 block of W.S. Young Avenue.
A theft was reported at noon Monday in the 1000 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10;06 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Purser Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10;22 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11;30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
No report was available from the Copperas Cove Police Department by press time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No report was available from the Copperas Cove Police Department by press time.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Naruna Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2;59 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12;15 p.m. Monday on Naruna Road.
A disturbance was reported at 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10;30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10;52 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:06 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An open container was reported at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
