One lucky person will win a brand-new truck, courtesy of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, thanks to its annual Freedom Raffle that is ongoing.
Five days remain for early-bird pricing for the raffle tickets.
Through Wednesday, raffle tickets cost $20 each or seven for $100.
The Habitat is raffling a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Custom Trail Boss with an arctic blue exterior and a jet black interior.
From July 6 through Sept. 9, the price for tickets goes to $25 each or five for $100.
For those who do not win the truck, the Habitat has a few consolation prizes. They are:
The Chevrolet Silverado will be on display at a number of locations throughout the summer, including the following locations:
Tickets can be purchased by going to any of the events listed above or by going online to https://www.fhahfh.org/freedomraffle or by going to the Habitat office at 2601 Atkinson Ave. in Killeen.
All proceeds from the raffle go to the home-building projects currently in progress.
Home reveals
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity has two new home reveals planned in the next several weeks.
The Habitat will reveal a home at 505 N. Third St. in Nolanville on July 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. and a home at 3203 Valencia Drive in Killeen from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 12.
The home reveal in Killeen had originally been planned for July 1, but it was moved back.
Building new homes for area residents is just one of the things the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity does.
For more information about all of the programs the organization has, go to its website at https://www.fhahfh.org/.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
