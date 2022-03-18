There will be no glitz and glam at the Copperas Cove Civic Center next weekend. An annual pageant has been canceled and its parent program is in serious jeopardy after its volunteer director suddenly resigned after nine years.
The city of Copperas Cove Finance Department will refund contestant fees to all those who had hoped to be crowned as a titleholder in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program. The ninth annual pageant had originally been scheduled for March 26.
A short two weeks ago, current titleholders showed the nearly 65 contestants the ropes during a rehearsal for the pageant.
The finance department is also refunding sponsor money for this year’s program.
Earlier this week, the program’s volunteer director, Wendy Sledd, submitted a letter of resignation to city officials and the program’s board of directors, according to a news release from the program.
In the letter of resignation, Sledd cited “the ongoing city council discussion to remove the program from under the city’s umbrella and criticism for enforcement of program rules posted on the city website,” the release read.
Specifically, in the resignation letter, Sledd said, “Recently, the Copperas Cove City Council has expressed a desire to separate from the program due to its tremendous success and continued expansive growth.”
Copperas Cove City Council members discussed the program at length for the first four meetings this year as they pondered whether to officially establish the program by a city ordinance or to recommend the program become its own nonprofit organization or find a separate fiduciary agent.
In the last discussion on Feb. 15, the City Council directed an audit of the program’s finances going back three years as well as to look at the liability to the city if the program were to be established by ordinance.
The fate of the program rests in the hands of the city, Sledd said Friday.
“The titleholders year ends on March 26. The city of Copperas Cove determines if this city program continues,” Sledd said.
She also addressed the future of the program in her resignation letter.
“There are active pageant committee members who are strong in their knowledge of our program and specifically the pageant if one of them wishes to take on the leadership of the program,” Sledd said in the letter.
In nine years, the program has contributed more than 50,000 hours of community service to the City of Copperas Cove and awarded nearly $450,000 in college scholarships and prizes to it contestants and winners, the release read.
Titleholders throughout the program’s nine years also helped with, among many other things, the purchase of sensory playground equipment for South Park, founding and maintaining the city’s and school district’s Free Little Libraries, Blessings in a Backpack Program to provide weekend meals for students in-need, the release read.
Titleholders also helped secure a $50,000 corporate sponsorship to build a dog park in Copperas Cove. City Manager Ryan Haverlah revealed in Tuesday’s city council meeting that Raising Cane’s is the corporate sponsor for the future dog park.
Reactions
Parents of two current titleholders made posts on Facebook about how heartbreaking it was to them to hear of the cancellation of the pageant.
Christy Liles, mother of 2021 Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles, said she did not have the words to describe how she felt.
“I am heart broken not just for all the royalty that do not get the closure of crowning their successors, but also for those that were so excited to compete for these same titles we all currently value,” Liles said.
She added that Braelyn will continue to support Foster Love Bell County and will continue to set up a Lemonade Day stand to raise money for the Belton-based organization. She added that the program helped Braelyn in many ways.
“Wendy Sledd pushed her out of her comfort zone, made sure she knew where and when was okay to play around, had her try new things, taught her to speak to strangers and in front of them, taught her to serve others, to give with her heart, and so much more to include the fact she can’t always have her way (one of the most important things we together can teach our youth),” Liles’ post read.
Elizabeth Chase, mother of 2021 Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, had similar sentiments.
“Our hearts are broken as Emily’s reign as Young Miss Five Hills comes to a close without an official ending,” Chase said in the post.
Chase also spoke of the program’s benefits to Kimball.
“This program and its director (Wendy Sledd) have helped form Emily and make her who she is today, strong, independent, caring, an eloquent speaker, and so much more,” she said.
(1) comment
How sad for this to happen for an organization that does so much for a tiny city. Wish all the Royalty to move on to better places.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.