Dozens of people turned out at Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday as the 2019 Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant titleholders crowned their successors.
The titles were awarded last weekend. The pageant had to be held virtually because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Judges spent Saturday reviewing pictures of the entrants in their pageant outfits. The younger competitors were judged on essays written by their parents, who talked about why they entered their son or daughter in the pageant and what they would do to make the community better if they won. Older competitors were interviewed virtually through video conferencing software.
The pageant posted the results through social media last Sunday.
Winners in 16 categories were crowned and presented with their trophies and prizes on Saturday.
David Perdue
