COPPERAS COVE — Members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty got into the spirit of May Day Friday by holding a traditional Maypole Dance.
Six members of the Five Hills royalty took part in the event. Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer played the violin to provide music for the event while also dancing along. Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley, Teen Miss Five Hills Mary Rhorick, Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres, Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles, and Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts also took part.
The Maypole Dance is a traditional form of celebrating May Day, which in itself is a celebration of the return of spring. This year’s event was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, and each member of the royalty wore a mask and maintained proper social distancing while dancing around the Maypole.
