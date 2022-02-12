COPPERAS COVE — The 6th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea was held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center Saturday, with the theme “Pirates and Princesses.”
The event was put on by the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and hosted by Ms. Five Hills Jasmine Clowney, who is a U.S. Army reservist.
The event raised $2,000 for Operation Stand Down Central Texas, whose mission is to assist the homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas community.
During the event, there were activities including a treasure hunt, jewel dig, walking the plank, and more, there was also a parade where kids and adults could walk around the civic center showing off their princess or pirate outfits.
