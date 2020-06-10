The sound of bugles, trumpets and horn instruments will fill the air Sunday at a Flag Day ceremony in Killeen.
The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Nov. 5, 2009, Memorial between the Shilo Inn and the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
The ceremony is open to the public, and those wishing to come should bring lawn chairs, water, wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Part of the ceremony will include silver taps, according to Daniel Kott, director of Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas, which is organizing the event.
Silver taps is a tradition done at Texas A&M University, Kott said. He said the ceremony is conducted to honor the memory of students who have died.
“They have at least three taps players,” Kott said. “One faces everywhere but east ... none of them face the east, so the sun doesn’t rise on them again.”
Bugle, trumpet and horn players are still needed. Kott said he will take as many as want to participate. To volunteer as a player, contact Kott at dfkott@aol.com.
Kott said he anticipates the ceremony to last around 30 minutes and will include other musical scores.
“We’re going to play all the flag songs,” Kott said. “So, ‘God Bless America,’ ‘Grand Old Flag.’”
Kott said the ceremony may include speakers, but none have been confirmed as of Wednesday morning.
The Nov. 5, 2009, Memorial was dedicated on March 11, 2016, and honors those who were killed and wounded in a shooting at Fort Hood on that date.
Sunday is also the 245th U.S. Army Birthday.
