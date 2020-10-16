The cast “Annie Jr.” performed the song “Hard Knock Life” with other cast members at H-E-B Plus in Killeen on Thursday.
The flash mob performance was a promotion for the Killeen Arts Commission’s “A Night With the Arts Commissioners, at The Killeen Civic and Conference Center” starting at 7 p.m. tonight and broadcast on Facebook Live, featuring JC Stringz, Rose Short, Siva Ori Polynesia and more, according to a news release. To view the live stream visit https://bit.ly/30UDq1V.
The musical "Annie Jr." is being performed this month at Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen.
