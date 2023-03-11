The afternoon was warm and breezy Saturday as hundreds came out to support another of Killeen’s downtown events at its aptly named event — Flavors of Central Texas.

More than 40 vendors set up on the streets of Killeen to offer food and drink samples, games and activities for the kids and a party atmosphere with talented musicians and DJs. Sponsored by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, the event was a huge success if you ask anyone who attended.

