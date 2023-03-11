The afternoon was warm and breezy Saturday as hundreds came out to support another of Killeen’s downtown events at its aptly named event — Flavors of Central Texas.
More than 40 vendors set up on the streets of Killeen to offer food and drink samples, games and activities for the kids and a party atmosphere with talented musicians and DJs. Sponsored by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, the event was a huge success if you ask anyone who attended.
“This is the best,” Cheryl Tuggs of Temple said. “I came over for something else and saw the crowd and wandered into the best block party I’ve ever seen.”
Tuggs’ 8-year-old daughter, Taniesha, was in the middle of a red snow cone and had a smile from ear to ear.
“And, my tongue is red.” she said.
Vendors brought their best offerings together with a showy display of flags, table decorations and enthusiasm and were happy to wait on the lines of people waiting to single out their favorites.
John Valentine brought a trailer with a sampling of his best brews from Phantom Brewery in Killeen.
“We enjoy these events and business is growing,” Valentine said. “Business is up 20% and we look forward to serving the best.”
A trio of soldiers from the 25th Cavalry Division took a break from duty to sample some of the beer served on tap.
“This ‘Old Suave’ brew tastes like a ‘hazy I.P.A.” said Dylan O’Neil. His buddies Jarrett May and Liam Ward sampled others like ‘Ramjet’ and ‘Hell on Wheels.’
Big Rob, proprietor of Big Rob’s Catfish and Wings, kept busy with long lines at his trailer.
“This catfish is delicious,” Amy Holyfield of Fort Worth said. She and a group of friends had stopped nearby to say ‘hello’ to family and were glad to find the event in full swing.
Holyfield wasn’t the only person to travel to Killeen this weekend. Family members in town to visit mom, Judi Bellamy, took advantage of a nearby bench to take a breath and listen to some great music. Penny White came in from Minnesota; Traci Allen traveled from Wylie, Sandra Garrett and her sister Merri Randolph flew in from Pensylvania.
“We just happened to be in town to visit and heard about Flavors and came to see what it was all about,” Garrett said.
Toni Ringgold with Ringgold Academy of Arts took the mic at the center of the party to introduce several of her students who performed.
“This means so much to me, personally, and to my students to be able to have a place to showcase talent and to give opportunities to the youth of our community,” Ringgold said. Daniel Sonier, one of her students, performed on the stage with his guitar singing a song he wrote. Ringgold was one of the recent recipients of a grant from ARPA funds from the City of Killeen.
Just about that time, Khandiese Cooper, the marketing director for IBCC, took over at the mic to welcome everyone to the annual celebration. She ran through a list of upcoming events the chamber will sponsor in the weeks to come.
There was something for every age to enjoy, besides just the food and drink. Kids could be seen running on a patch of green at East Avenue D and North Gray Street.
There was a corn-hole game set up nearby and members of the Grace Christian Center were face-painting at a table next to that.
Volunteers with the Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic offered craft sets to youngsters, complete with paint or crayons and free information about their services.
The kits they distributed were provided by Help Heal Vets, a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization in Temple.
The activities went on until about 7 p.m. with lots of folks seated to rest for a bit before going home.
“I’m just glad we were in town and brought the kids with us,” Hilary Comstock of Maxdale said. “We don’t usually come into the downtown part of Killeen, but we heard about this from a friend and we’re really glad we took the time to stop and see what it was all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.