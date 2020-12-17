As Christmas gets closer and the number of available shopping days dwindle, Santa-centered events are popular this weekend to get an extra dose of holiday cheer, with proper safety precautions of course. Check out the listing for more information on riding in a helicopter with Santa, taking your dog to the Santa Paws Parade, or snapping a photo or two with Santa at the mall. There’s also live music, food drives, and plenty of social-distance friendly events included.
Local Events
Freedom Air Helicopter Tours is hosting its third annual Flights with Santa event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18-20 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Flights range from $50 to $265 depending on time spent in the air. Go to www.santaflightskilleen.com for more information and to book a flight.
The Healthy Hub, 258 Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove, is hosting its inaugural Christmas Food Drive event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Guests that bring non-perishable food items for the drive will receive a ticket for each item to enter to win a raffle gift basket. There will also be family-friendly games, ornament decorating, and more.
Refuge Food Pantry is hosting its Free Healthy and Nutritional Food Distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Christian House of Prayer, 916 W. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
Picasa Design Inc., 202 E. First Ave., Belton, is hosting a Wrapping Party for guests to wrap their gifts for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19.
The inaugural Santa Paws Drive-Thru Parade will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at SignatureCare Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Guests are encouraged to dress their pup in a festive costume to enter into the costume contest. There will also be treats, vendors, and more available.
United Business Connections will host a ride-through holiday gift drive for The Refuge Corporation of Copperas Cove’s Christian House of Prayer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Andy K. Wells Pavilion, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Items accepted include new toys, new or gently-used clothing, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfectant wipes. Monetary contributions will also be accepted.
Christ Community Church is hosting Carols at the Creek at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. There will be Christmas carols, hot cocoa, and cookies available at this free event.
The Fort Hood 12K’s of Christmas Virtual Run will be anytime between Dec. 13- 24. Runners will complete the 12K run either in increments or all at once at a site of their choosing, and will submit proof of completion with a screen shot to include name, distance, date, and time to danyell.n.homoki.naf@mail.mil by Dec.28. Registration is $20 for DoD cardholders and $25 for non-DoD cardholders and includes a t-shirt and finisher’s medal. Go to https://hood.armymwr.com to register.
Scores Pizza & Wings, 219 S. East St., Belton, is hosting a Toy and Food Drive through Dec. 20. Toys, non-perishable food, and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit students ages 3 to 10 from Southwest Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary, and Belton Early Childhood School. Contact Cha Cha Harrington at 254-217-3659 for more information.
The 2020 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be every night from 7 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23 and from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 24 and 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Visitors must stay in their vehicles to view the synchronized 45-minute light show, beginning at the top of the hour, and can hear the accompanying music by tuning into FM 88.1 with their car radios. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay or http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information and updates.
The 60th annual Salado Christmas Stroll will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20 along Main Street in downtown Salado. There will be live events, extended holiday shopping hours, music, food, and more available.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. Santa’s Village will be open through Dec. 24 and will feature vendors, crafts, and more. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
The Real Texas Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $8 per person with a $1 discount for NRA members or military personnel with ID.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. A holiday-themed full-dome show, “Mystery of the Christmas Star,” will be from 4 to 4:50 p.m. Dec. 19. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Movies in the Park event, featuring “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Spots for groups of 5 people or less must be reserved before the show by calling 254-953-5657.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage Harker Heights, 800 Prospector Trail, is giving away free snowman building kits for the first 200 visitors with kids under 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 while supplies last. Guests will drive through the new storage facility to receive the kits, which include edible building supplies.
The Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, is hosting contactless, in-person photos and visits with Santa from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Dec. 24. Masks are required and guests will be able to chat and take photos with Santa, but are not able to hug him or sit on his lap.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a Letters to Santa event by providing free paper, envelopes, and pencils for kids to write their letters and drop into a custom mailbox at every movie screening until Dec. 24. Go to http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/ for tickets and showtimes.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Dec. 18- 23 will be “Elf” at 7 p.m. and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Virtual Early Literacy Storytime event at 10 a.m. Dec. 18. To register for the story time and the accompanying free kit, go to http://tinyurl.com/yxtu9tk3. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library will feature an online story time with Santa every Monday at 10 a.m. through the month of December. Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Brady Honeycutt from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Cover: $10. Hyway Traveler will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Sky Zito and Moontide from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18, an Elvis tribute performer along with a visit from Santa from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 20.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lily & The Implements and Jonna Mae & The Maeflies at 9 p.m. Dec. 18. Clint and The Banty Roosters will perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 19. Seating is limited and tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table location and show and can be purchased on the show’s online Eventbrite page. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Tumbleweed Hill from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Wes Perryman at 4 p.m. Dec. 20, and Community Christmas Carols by Grace Church Salado at 6 p.m. Dec. 20.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. A new exhibit, “Thrift Style,” which focuses on the reuse of feed sacks throughout history for upcycling into fashion and other household goods, will be featured until Jan. 19, 2021. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.