Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible in the Killeen area all week, according to the National Weather Service office at Fort Worth.
“Going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms ... with small hail and gusty winds,” said Nadi Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The flood watch began Saturday and is effect until Sunday evening, according NWS. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, and even higher some spots.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Sunday, which is Mother’s Day. It is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 80 and a low of 66.
Those who travel for Mother’s Day should be cautious and alert for possible for thunderstorms. Sunday night’s thunderstorm chances will go up to 40%.
Monday’s weather will be about the same, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms during the day and the night, and a high near 81 and a low around 66.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s weather patterns stay consistent with each other. The winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range with no sudden change but during the night it might pick up. It will be partly sunny all through the day with a 83 high and a 65 low around the end of the day. Chances of showers are in 30% to 40% range during the afternoon time.
Thursday will start the part of the week with little rain chances but still light showers. The highest chance of rain will fall in the morning time with only a 30% chance. Thursday night’s chances of more rainfall will decrease by 10% with the high for the day being 84 while the low is around 67. It will be partly sunny for Thursday morning.
Friday’s temperature will be a high of 87 with a lot of sun throughout the day. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a lower percentage during Friday night. The low for Friday will be from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. with a temperature of 66.
After Friday, the weekend temperature is expected to keep rising with lower chances of rain compared to the weekdays.
