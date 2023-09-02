Business is booming in one small town south of Killeen, so this year’s “Boomtown” theme for the upcoming Florence Chamber of Commerce gala seems suitable.
“Williamson County is experiencing a huge surge in population, as is most of Texas,” said Florence Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Morse, who answered questions for the Herald via email recently. “Florence is experiencing this surge, as well, thus the Boomtown theme for our gala. We’re so excited to welcome many new businesses to our area to meet the needs of this growth.”
Morse said that in the downtown area, new businesses include Dwellhouse Coffee & Tap, Florence Beer Market, Sailer’s Cafe & Bakery and a gym that will open in the next few months.
“Just beyond the city limits, you’ll find Staccato 2011, a gun manufacturer, and HyperWerx, a testing and research center for AI (artificial intelligence),” she said. “We have several other businesses that are projected, but I’m sworn to secrecy!”
‘BOOMTOWN’
The annual gala will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 6 p.m., at the Reunion Ranch in Georgetown. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased until Sept. 15. The price of admission includes a steak dinner, dancing and live music.
“A live and silent auction takes place that creates a lively bidding situation because the items up for bid are always highly sought-after,” Morse said. “One in particular is a Drive & Shoot event, provided by the Texas DPS Training Facility that’s just outside of town.”
The Citizen of the Year also will be announced at the gala.
“The person is selected from nominations made by the general public,” Morse said.
Last year, 150 people attended the chamber gala, but Morse hopes it will be even more this time around.
“Some people mistakenly think the gala is only for chamber members,” she said. “Everyone is invited to purchase tickets for the event. We focus on creating a fun event for adults in the area, with a bonus of raising funds for the Florence Chamber of Commerce.”
The local chamber has held its annual banquet for decades.
“This is the biggest fundraiser for our chamber, and this year we’re hoping to raise more money than in years past because we have a BIG project we’re working on,” Morse said.
“During the freeze of 2020, the pipes froze in our former building, which resulted in damage greater than we could afford to repair. We sold the property and have recently signed an agreement with the City of Florence to lease the former Utility Department building and property.”
The chamber has extensive plans for the property, which is located on the corner of Main Street and Love Avenue.
“Our vision is for an office and meeting space for the chamber along with a Florence Welcome Center, additional parking for our downtown area, a space dedicated to Florence history and an outdoor plaza for folks in the community to enjoy,” Morse said. “Due to the property’s current condition, it’s going to take a sizable amount of work and money to fulfill our vision for the property, which is why the gala’s success is so important to us.”
Tickets to the Boomtown Gala may be purchased at Double LL, Main Street Co-Op and from members of the chamber. Sponsorship packages also are available.
