Business is booming in one small town south of Killeen, so this year’s “Boomtown” theme for the upcoming Florence Chamber of Commerce gala seems suitable.

“Williamson County is experiencing a huge surge in population, as is most of Texas,” said Florence Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Morse, who answered questions for the Herald via email recently. “Florence is experiencing this surge, as well, thus the Boomtown theme for our gala. We’re so excited to welcome many new businesses to our area to meet the needs of this growth.”

florence-9.jpg

On Wednesday afternoon, a strip of businesses operate and customers shop along East Main Street in Florence's downtown area.
