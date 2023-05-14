Former student, Dr. Russell Porterfield, will take the reins as Florence High School Principal come August when classes resume.
The announcement was made at a special called meeting of the Florence ISD board of trustees on May 8 when they voted unanimously to employ Porterfield at the high school.
Porterfield received his Doctorate of Education at Mary Hardin-Baylor University after graduating from Texas A&M University with a Master of Education.
Most recently, Porterfield served as principal at the Killeen ISD—Career Center where he led a staff of 100 and just under 1,700 students.
According to the Florence ISD website, Porterfield served as the Director of Career and College Readiness program for Copperas Cove ISD and managed the Career and Technical Education programs for the district, which included advanced academics.
Porterfield has also served as an associate high school principal and a high school assistant principal.
“Florence ISD brought a buffalo home and I am excited about his leadership and the knowledge he possesses that he will use to propel Florence High School into the future,” said FISD Superintendent Rick Kirkpatrick.
Porterfield currently resides in Florence and learned his work ethic from his dad, “there is dignity and value in all work.”
“I am excited to again be a part of Florence High School and humbled by the opportunity to serve as principal at my alma mater,” Porterfield said. “ I look forward to meeting all members of the Florence High School community and supporting efforts to prepare students for their goals after high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.