Florence-Porterfield.JPG

Dr. Russell Porterfield

 Courtesy photo

Former student, Dr. Russell Porterfield, will take the reins as Florence High School Principal come August when classes resume.

The announcement was made at a special called meeting of the Florence ISD board of trustees on May 8 when they voted unanimously to employ Porterfield at the high school.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.