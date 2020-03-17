Two area school districts currently on spring break are suspending activities past spring break.
Florence Independent School District has suspended activities for two weeks following spring break.
"Effectively, this will close campus operations through April 3," said Superintendent Paul Michalewicz in a post on the district's Facebook page.
Lampasas ISD has also suspended school activities through March 29.
"After communicating with local and state official this morning, it is imperative that our school system and community aggressively prepare for this virus," said Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe on the district's website.
Rascoe urged parents to contact him directly and immediately at rascoec@lisdtx.org if their students contract COVID-19, coronavirus.
Both districts said more details will be published when they become available.
