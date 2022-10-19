A potential school threat was discovered Wednesday within the Florence Independent School District and students have been released for the day, according to district officials.
“Due to a potential threat this morning, out of an abundance of caution Florence ISD is releasing all students early,” district officials posted on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.
According to Florence Police Chief Adam Marsh, a high school student alerted administrators of a threat that was distributed via “Air Drop.”
The threat specified a shooting would take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, school district officials said “there was no indication that FISD students were in imminent danger,” but continues to investigate the potential threat alongside the Florence Police Department.
Police concurred with that belief.
“We currently do not believe that this threat is credible or that there is any danger to the students,” Marsh said in an email to the Herald Wednesday afternoon.
Marsh said the language in the threat, which included two expletives, was the “exact same verbiage” used in a threat to multiple campuses in Killeen ISD earlier this week.
Two Killeen ISD students were arrested Monday after allegedly threatening three area schools.
A Patterson Middle School student and a Chaparral High School student were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, according to an email sent to parents from Chaparral High School principal Gina Brown Monday.
Florence police believe the threat may be some sort of social media challenge to incite panic within schools. Because the threat was sent via “Air Drop,” Marsh said Florence PD believes it was sent by a Florence High School student.
The investigation is ongoing.
