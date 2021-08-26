A Williamson County library just received a sizable grant that will allow it to expand its large print book collection.
The Florence Public Library, located in The City of Florence, has received a $2,500 grant from the Texas Book Festival, which it will use to increase the size of its large print book collection, according to a news release from the library.
Large print books refer to books with larger than normal type-face. They are commonly used to accommodate those with vision impairment. In addition, the library said Thursday, it would also use a portion of the grant to purchase some easy-to-use, self-contained audiobook players, as well as some additional VOX Books, which are printed children’s books that feature full audio narration.
The Texas Book Festival is an annual event that awards funds raised during the event as a grand to libraries across the state.
“Each year, funds raised at the annual Texas Book Festival support grants that are distributed to libraries across Texas the following year. Since 1996, the organization has funded 1,305 grants totaling over $3 million to 600 plus libraries in every corner of the state,” the release said.
This year, the festival will be a hybrid event. It will be held virtually Oct. 25-28 and in person in Austin from Oct. 30-31.
For more information, go to texasbookfestival.org.
