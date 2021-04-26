Masons from all over Central Texas are invited to help celebrate the sesquicentennial of the Florence Masonic Lodge 338 on Saturday.
A meal will be served at 6 p.m., with the meeting being at 7 p.m. at the lodge.
The lodge was established in June of 1871, according to past Lodge Master Wayne Walker.
The special guest of the meeting will be the Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Texas, Ken Curry.
