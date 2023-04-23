Florence voters will be electing three city council members and an equal number of school board trustees next month.
The “Florence Independent School District will hold an Election on May 6 to elect FISD Board of Trustees Place 1, 2, and 3,” according to an announcement on April 14.
Three people are running to replace David Edgar, who is not running for reelection in Place 1. Brandon Bertelson, Shay Holloway and Pete Burson each have filed ballot applications to represent that place.
In Place 3, Anthony Luciano DeAugustineo is seeking to keep his spot against challenger Laura Pressley.
With no one contesting his Place 2 seat, Jeff Stone will retain his position on the board.
In the municipal election, five people are running to fill three spots on the city council.
Incumbent candidates Lesa Ragsdale, who has been on the council since 2012, and Denise Deichmann, a councilwoman since 2022, are being challenged by three candidates: Terry D. Ward, David Merideth and Mike Harrell.
