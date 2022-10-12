Flu shot

The Toland family of Killeen stopped in for their flu shots at the drive-thru clinic at AdventHealth Tuesday.

As fall and winter approach, so does the flu and cold season. AdventHealth helped to prepare many on a busy schedule with a free drive-through flu shot clinic.

A steady stream of cars began to line up Tuesday to complete a brief questionnaire and cycle through to the medical station for a free flu shot.

