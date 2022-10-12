As fall and winter approach, so does the flu and cold season. AdventHealth helped to prepare many on a busy schedule with a free drive-through flu shot clinic.
A steady stream of cars began to line up Tuesday to complete a brief questionnaire and cycle through to the medical station for a free flu shot.
Community Wellness Coordinator Delsina West who’s in charge of this year’s event was all smiles as drivers and their occupants showed up to take advantage of the program.
“This is not the first year for the free shot clinic, but it’s my first year to be in charge,” West said.
“The program is part of the Community Wellness Initiative sponsored by AdventHealth.”
Ian Toland of Killeen pulled up with his wife, Brooke and son Ian inside his truck. All three rolled up a sleeve for the innoculation.
“Might as well get them since we’re all together,” Ian Toland said.
Nurses and hospital staff were on hand to ask a few basic questions and administer the injection with a smile.
“AdventHealth Central Texas wants to ensure the community remains healthy this autumn and help prevent the spread of influenza,” West said.
According to information provided to patients who get the shot, the flu can make even healthy children and adults very sick, certain individuals are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu. Pregnant women, young children, older adults, as well as people living with HIV, chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other chronic health conditions are especially encouraged to get a flu vaccine.
“Thank you for taking the time to protect yourselves,” Diana Gomes, RN on the Progressive Care Unit at Advent Health said.
“Thank you for taking the time to help protect the rest of the community.”
