FLUM items on council workshop agenda

At its Tuesday workshop the Killeen City Council is scheduled to discuss at least two items, in the public hearings section, related to the city’s Future Land Use Map (FLUM).
The first is an ordinance requested by Turley Associates, Inc., on behalf of Sandra McMichael, to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s FLUM from an ‘Estate’ designation to a ‘General Residential’ designation for approximately 21.98 acres. The property is addressed as 2317 Polk Street, Killeen.
The second ordinance is requested by Karen Wunsch on behalf of S. Young Family Ltd. to amend the FLUM from a ‘General Commercial’ and ‘General Residential’ designation to a ‘Planned Development’ designation for approximately 22.54 acres. The property is addressed as 1900 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen.
Other items on the council’s workshop agenda include large commercial/industrial business expansion in Killeen’s southern corridor, consider a memorandum/resolution amending an operating authority by changing the business name of Express Cab to Longhorn Taxi, and others.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College Street, Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
