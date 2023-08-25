A roadway rehabilitation and widening project will start Monday on Farm to Market Road 2410 near Harker Heights and Nolanville in Bell County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The project will rehabilitate FM 2410 from FM 3481 (Stillhouse Lake Road) near Harker Heights to I-14/Simmons Road east of Nolanville, enhancing the safety of the road and improving driver experience,” TxDOT said in a news release.
